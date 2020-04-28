RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RTIX] stock went up by 38.24% or 0.78 points up from its previous closing price of 2.04. The stock reached $2.82 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RTIX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.49% in the period of the last 7 days.

RTIX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.08, at one point touching $1.95. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -50.26%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.67 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -60.62% after the recent low of 1.46.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RTIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] sitting at -3.00% and its Gross Margin at 54.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] has 76.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 155.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 5.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 8.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] a Reliable Buy?

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.