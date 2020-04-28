RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] saw a change by 33.33% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.36. The company is holding 44.81M shares with keeping 42.71M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 140.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -93.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.00%, trading +140.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 44.81M shares valued at 4.53 million were bought and sold.

RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to RumbleON Inc. [RMBL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RMBL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] sitting at -4.00% and its Gross Margin at 6.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] has 44.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 5.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] a Reliable Buy?

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.