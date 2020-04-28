The share price of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] inclined by $0.63, presently trading at $0.84. The company’s shares saw 51.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.56 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SLRX jumped by 37.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.9900 compared to +0.2274 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 36.59%, while additionally dropping -92.93% during the last 12 months. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.16% increase from the current trading price.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.63.

Fundamental Analysis of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 98.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.86. Its Return on Equity is -82.30%, and its Return on Assets is -63.50%. These metrics suggest that this Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has 15.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 24.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 15.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.