The share price of SandRidge Energy Inc. [NYSE: SD] inclined by $1.61, presently trading at $2.13. The company’s shares saw 204.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.70 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SD jumped by 97.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.18 compared to +1.05 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 93.64%, while additionally dropping -74.52% during the last 12 months.

SandRidge Energy Inc. [NYSE:SD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.13, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 58.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.72. Its Return on Equity is -65.80%, and its Return on Assets is -50.40%. These metrics suggest that this SandRidge Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.24.

SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] has 38.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 82.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 9.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 204.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.96, which indicates that it is 31.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.