Schneider National Inc.[SNDR] stock saw a move by 5.33% on Monday, touching 1.23 million. Based on the recent volume, Schneider National Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SNDR shares recorded 174.91M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] stock additionally went up by 5.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 23.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SNDR stock is set at 2.03% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SNDR shares showcased -2.34% decrease. SNDR saw 24.38 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.36 compared to high within the same period of time.

Schneider National Inc. [NYSE:SNDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Schneider National Inc. [SNDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] sitting at 4.40% and its Gross Margin at 57.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.78. Its Return on Equity is 6.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SNDR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.08 and P/E Ratio of 26.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] has 174.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.36 to 24.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Schneider National Inc. [SNDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.