The share price of Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] inclined by $54.39, presently trading at $55.34. The company’s shares saw 139.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 23.06 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SE jumped by 2.07% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 56.00 compared to +1.12 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.99%, while additionally gaining 116.59% during the last 12 months. Sea Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $57.48. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.14% increase from the current trading price.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Sea Limited [SE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sea Limited [SE] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -41.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.10. Its Return on Equity is -108.80%, and its Return on Assets is -33.90%. These metrics suggest that this Sea Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sea Limited [SE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Sea Limited [SE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 251.05.

Sea Limited [SE] has 469.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.06 to 55.25. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.