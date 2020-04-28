Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] opened at $52.25 and closed at $57.19 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.18% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $63.01.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] had 7.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.52M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 42.25 during that period and SPG managed to take a rebound to 180.06 in the last 52 weeks.

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is sitting at 3.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] sitting at 48.90% and its Gross Margin at 82.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has 306.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.25 to 180.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 8.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.