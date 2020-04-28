SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] shares went higher by 1.59% from its previous closing of 1.78, now trading at the price of $1.81, also adding 0.03 points. Is SM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 105.64M float and a 17.88% run over in the last seven days. SM share price has been hovering between 16.40 and 0.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding SM Energy Company [SM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SM Energy Company [SM] is sitting at 3.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Fundamental Analysis of SM Energy Company [SM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SM Energy Company [SM] sitting at -4.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

SM Energy Company [SM] has 112.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 200.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 16.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.76, which indicates that it is 18.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SM Energy Company [SM] a Reliable Buy?

SM Energy Company [SM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.