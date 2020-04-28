Southwest Airlines Co.[LUV] stock saw a move by -1.44% on Monday, touching 24.56 million. Based on the recent volume, Southwest Airlines Co. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LUV shares recorded 526.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] stock could reach median target price of $41.00.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] stock additionally went down by -6.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -29.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LUV stock is set at -45.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LUV shares showcased -48.29% decrease. LUV saw 58.83 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 28.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LUV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.61, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.16. Its Return on Equity is 23.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.70%. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.30 and P/E Ratio of 6.69. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has 526.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.80 to 58.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 5.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.