Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] stock went down by -4.94% or -0.16 points down from its previous closing price of 3.14. The stock reached $2.98 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SWN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.80% in the period of the last 7 days.

SWN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.21, at one point touching $2.835. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -29.68%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -24.15% after the recent low of 1.06.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is sitting at 2.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 557.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 181.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 9.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.