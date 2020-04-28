Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] gained by 0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $2.91 price per share at the time. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 110.52M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 321.61M with the latest information.

The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at the price of $2.91 with 1.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPPI shares recorded 1.71M.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPPI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.91, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.88. Its Return on Equity is -47.30%, and its Return on Assets is -36.60%. These metrics suggest that this Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.69. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has 110.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 321.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.74 to 10.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 6.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.