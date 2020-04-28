Spirit Airlines Inc.[SAVE] stock saw a move by 10.61% on Monday, touching 4.94 million. Based on the recent volume, Spirit Airlines Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SAVE shares recorded 69.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] stock additionally went down by -5.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -25.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SAVE stock is set at -76.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by -70.35% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SAVE shares showcased -67.12% decrease. SAVE saw 55.21 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 36.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has 69.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 847.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 55.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 7.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.