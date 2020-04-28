Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] shares went lower by -3.04% from its previous closing of 63.55, now trading at the price of $61.62, also subtracting -1.93 points. Is SQ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.47 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SQ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 350.05M float and a 4.08% run over in the last seven days. SQ share price has been hovering between 87.25 and 32.33 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Square Inc. [SQ] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Square Inc. [SQ] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.97.

Fundamental Analysis of Square Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square Inc. [SQ] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Square Inc. [SQ] has 429.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.33 to 87.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.72, which indicates that it is 4.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Square Inc. [SQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.