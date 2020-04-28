Stage Stores Inc. [NYSE: SSI] stock went up by 91.13% or 0.36 points up from its previous closing price of 0.39. The stock reached $0.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SSI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 112.54% in the period of the last 7 days.

SSI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.8419, at one point touching $0.3837. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -92.13%. The 52-week high currently stands at 9.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -28.13% after the recent low of 0.27.

Stage Stores Inc. [NYSE:SSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Stage Stores Inc. [SSI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SSI an Sell rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Stage Stores Inc. [SSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] sitting at -4.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.08. Its Return on Equity is -47.50%, and its Return on Assets is -9.20%. These metrics suggest that this Stage Stores Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 98.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -44.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96. Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.11.

Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] has 27.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.27 to 9.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 176.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 32.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.33. This RSI suggests that Stage Stores Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stage Stores Inc. [SSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.