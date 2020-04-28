Surgery Partners Inc.[SGRY] stock saw a move by 18.96% on Monday, touching 1.64 million. Based on the recent volume, Surgery Partners Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SGRY shares recorded 46.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] stock could reach median target price of $14.00.

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] stock additionally went up by 27.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 69.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SGRY stock is set at 7.04% by far, with shares price recording returns by -33.52% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SGRY shares showcased 45.52% increase. SGRY saw 19.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Surgery Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:SGRY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SGRY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.86, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.24. Its Return on Equity is -32.10%, and its Return on Assets is -2.20%. These metrics suggest that this Surgery Partners Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 419.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 946.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.84.

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] has 46.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 554.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.00 to 19.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 196.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 14.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.