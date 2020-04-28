Tenneco Inc. [TEN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $5.10 after TEN shares went up by 8.05% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Tenneco Inc. [TEN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tenneco Inc. [TEN] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenneco Inc. [TEN] sitting at 0.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] has 77.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 366.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.21 to 23.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 12.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenneco Inc. [TEN] a Reliable Buy?

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.