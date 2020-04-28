Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] stock went down by -2.67% or -21.29 points down from its previous closing price of 798.75. The stock reached $777.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TSLA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.02% in the period of the last 7 days.

TSLA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $799.49, at one point touching $735.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -19.77%. The 52-week high currently stands at 968.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 239.69% after the recent low of 176.99.

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Tesla Inc. [TSLA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $798.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.74.

Fundamental Analysis of Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 16.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has 191.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 152.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 176.99 to 968.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 339.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 7.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tesla Inc. [TSLA] a Reliable Buy?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.