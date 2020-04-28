The share price of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] inclined by $1.08, presently trading at $1.01. The company’s shares saw 152.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.40 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WTER fall by -9.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.2500 compared to -0.1100 of all time high it touched on 04/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 63.43%, while additionally dropping -56.09% during the last 12 months. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.32% increase from the current trading price.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.01, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] sitting at -35.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -91.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -145.85. Its Return on Equity is -173.70%, and its Return on Assets is -83.30%. These metrics suggest that this The Alkaline Water Company Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.33.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has 47.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 2.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.05, which indicates that it is 13.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] a Reliable Buy?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.