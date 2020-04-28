The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] opened at $18.84 and closed at $20.04 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.34% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.11.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] had 2.66 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.75M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.84%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.52 during that period and CAKE managed to take a rebound to 51.15 in the last 52 weeks.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Fundamental Analysis of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has 49.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 991.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.52 to 51.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 6.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.