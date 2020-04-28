The share price of The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] inclined by $46.78, presently trading at $47.31. The company’s shares saw 30.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 36.27 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KO jumped by 0.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 48.00 compared to +1.97 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.62%, while additionally dropping -3.07% during the last 12 months. The Coca-Cola Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $52.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.69% increase from the current trading price.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Coca-Cola Company [KO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at 22.10% and its Gross Margin at 60.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.40. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.35B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 203.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.27 to 60.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 2.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.