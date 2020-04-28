The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] gained by 8.60% on the last trading session, reaching $8.46 price per share at the time. The Gap Inc. represents 373.17M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.91B with the latest information.

The The Gap Inc. traded at the price of $8.46 with 6.91 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GPS shares recorded 9.63M.

The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Gap Inc. [GPS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Gap Inc. [GPS] is sitting at 2.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.59.

Fundamental Analysis of The Gap Inc. [GPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Gap Inc. [GPS] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] has 373.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.26 to 26.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 10.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Gap Inc. [GPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Gap Inc. [GPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.