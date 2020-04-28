The Kroger Co.[KR] stock saw a move by -1.05% on Monday, touching 3.68 million. Based on the recent volume, The Kroger Co. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KR shares recorded 764.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Kroger Co. [KR] stock could reach median target price of $34.00.

The Kroger Co. [KR] stock additionally went up by 4.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KR stock is set at 33.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KR shares showcased 33.49% increase. KR saw 36.84 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Kroger Co. [KR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.93, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Kroger Co. [KR] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kroger Co. [KR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kroger Co. [KR] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 22.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.95. Its Return on Equity is 18.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Kroger Co. [KR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 246.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 216.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.08 and P/E Ratio of 16.02. These metrics all suggest that The Kroger Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Kroger Co. [KR] has 764.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.70 to 36.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 2.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kroger Co. [KR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. [KR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.