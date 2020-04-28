The Mosaic Company [MOS] saw a change by -1.21% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.44. The company is holding 372.61M shares with keeping 343.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 76.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -56.49% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -47.20%, trading +75.46% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 372.61M shares valued at 2.48 million were bought and sold.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Mosaic Company [MOS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Mosaic Company [MOS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.70.

Fundamental Analysis of The Mosaic Company [MOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Mosaic Company [MOS] sitting at -12.30% and its Gross Margin at 10.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] has 372.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.50 to 26.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Mosaic Company [MOS] a Reliable Buy?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.