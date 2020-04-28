The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] opened at $119.19 and closed at $117.45 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $117.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] had 3.58 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 94.34 during that period and PG managed to take a rebound to 128.09 in the last 52 weeks.

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $117.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is sitting at 4.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] sitting at 10.00% and its Gross Margin at 51.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.54. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.27 and P/E Ratio of 66.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has 2.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 290.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.34 to 128.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 1.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company [PG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.