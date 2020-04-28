The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] saw a change by 5.26% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $50.35. The company is holding 1.21B shares with keeping 1.20B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 53.90% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -22.40%, trading +54.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.21B shares valued at 6.69 million were bought and sold.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is sitting at 4.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.59.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] sitting at 10.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.72 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 3.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.