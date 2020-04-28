The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] dipped by -1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $18.90 price per share at the time. The Western Union Company represents 419.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.03B with the latest information.

The The Western Union Company traded at the price of $18.90 with 3.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WU shares recorded 8.45M.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Western Union Company [WU] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Western Union Company [WU] is sitting at 2.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 41.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 419.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 3.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.