Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] opened at $330.49 and closed at $328.70 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $342.71.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] had 1.88 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.42M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.04%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.79%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 250.21 during that period and TMO managed to take a rebound to 342.26 in the last 52 weeks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $328.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.62.

Fundamental Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 44.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.98. Its Return on Equity is 12.40%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.33 and P/E Ratio of 37.58. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has 413.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 141.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 250.21 to 342.26. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.