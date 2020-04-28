ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] took an downward turn with a change of -8.11%, trading at the price of $8.50 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.09 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 802.98K shares for that time period. THMO monthly volatility recorded 20.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.96%. PS value for THMO stocks is 2.59 with PB recorded at 70.83.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] sitting at -42.30% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -121.03. Its Return on Equity is -247.10%, and its Return on Assets is -58.50%. These metrics suggest that this ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,505.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,474.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 32.41.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has 3.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 10.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 421.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 17.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.05. This RSI suggests that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.