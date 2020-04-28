Thor Industries Inc. [NYSE: THO] stock went up by 8.05% or 4.68 points up from its previous closing price of 58.12. The stock reached $62.80 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, THO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 20.56% in the period of the last 7 days.

THO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $63.65, at one point touching $58.98. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -29.79%. The 52-week high currently stands at 89.45 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -6.14% after the recent low of 32.30.

Thor Industries Inc. [NYSE:THO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Thor Industries Inc. [THO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Thor Industries Inc. [THO] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Thor Industries Inc. [THO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Thor Industries Inc. [THO] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates THO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Thor Industries Inc. [THO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Thor Industries Inc. [THO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.34 and P/E Ratio of 16.96. These metrics all suggest that Thor Industries Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Thor Industries Inc. [THO] has 53.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.30 to 89.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 6.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Thor Industries Inc. [THO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Thor Industries Inc. [THO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.