Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: TW] shares went higher by 6.04% from its previous closing of 53.00, now trading at the price of $56.20, also adding 3.2 points. Is TW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.46 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 62.45M float and a 7.09% run over in the last seven days. TW share price has been hovering between 55.27 and 33.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:TW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TW an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] sitting at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.70. These measurements indicate that Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.33 and P/E Ratio of 78.31. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has 219.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.23 to 55.27. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.