Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] shares went higher by 1.60% from its previous closing of 37.47, now trading at the price of $38.07, also adding 0.6 points. Is TFC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.67 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TFC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.33B float and a 9.79% run over in the last seven days. TFC share price has been hovering between 56.92 and 24.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Fundamental Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] sitting at 53.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has 1.33B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.01 to 56.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 4.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.