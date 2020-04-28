United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: UBSI] opened at $26.50 and closed at $25.97 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.70.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: UBSI] had 1.53 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 825.89K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.27%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.81%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 19.67 during that period and UBSI managed to take a rebound to 40.70 in the last 52 weeks.

United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:UBSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UBSI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.70, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] sitting at 73.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.10. These measurements indicate that United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.74. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UBSI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.89 and P/E Ratio of 11.25. These metrics all suggest that United Bankshares Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has 99.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.67 to 40.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 5.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.