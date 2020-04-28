United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] stock went down by -4.98% or -5.11 points down from its previous closing price of 102.55. The stock reached $97.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UPS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.33% in the period of the last 7 days.

UPS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $103.49, at one point touching $99.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -22.24%. The 52-week high currently stands at 125.31 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -1.35% after the recent low of 82.00.

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $102.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has 842.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 86.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.00 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 2.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.