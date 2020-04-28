United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] gained by 2.20% on the last trading session, reaching $7.44 price per share at the time. United States Steel Corporation represents 170.03M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.24B with the latest information.

The United States Steel Corporation traded at the price of $7.44 with 6.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of X shares recorded 17.42M.

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to United States Steel Corporation [X], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United States Steel Corporation [X] is sitting at 2.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.22.

Fundamental Analysis of United States Steel Corporation [X]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United States Steel Corporation [X] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 7.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

United States Steel Corporation [X] has 170.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 16.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 7.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United States Steel Corporation [X] a Reliable Buy?

United States Steel Corporation [X] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.