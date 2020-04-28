Uranium Energy Corp.[UEC] stock saw a move by -0.90% on Monday, touching 2.24 million. Based on the recent volume, Uranium Energy Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UEC shares recorded 182.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] stock additionally went up by 17.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 92.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UEC stock is set at -20.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by 34.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UEC shares showcased 8.91% increase. UEC saw 1.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 7/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UEC an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.59. Its Return on Equity is -24.80%, and its Return on Assets is -18.30%. These metrics suggest that this Uranium Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.37. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has 182.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 201.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 1.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 214.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 13.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.32. This RSI suggests that Uranium Energy Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.