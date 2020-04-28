VBI Vaccines Inc.[VBIV] stock saw a move by -1.63% on Monday, touching 7.64 million. Based on the recent volume, VBI Vaccines Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VBIV shares recorded 178.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] stock additionally went down by -22.96% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.10% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VBIV stock is set at -37.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VBIV shares showcased 111.35% increase. VBIV saw 2.10 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.47 compared to high within the same period of time.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 6/29/2018. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 86.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 218.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 158.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.