ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] shares went higher by 3.53% from its previous closing of 16.98, now trading at the price of $17.58, also adding 0.6 points. Is VIAC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VIAC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 547.76M float and a 9.41% run over in the last seven days. VIAC share price has been hovering between 53.71 and 10.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is sitting at 3.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 598.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 6.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.