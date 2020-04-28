VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] saw a change by 2.33% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.69. The company is holding 475.37M shares with keeping 466.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 69.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -41.95% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -41.95%, trading +69.44% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 475.37M shares valued at 2.56 million were bought and sold.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is sitting at 4.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.91.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at 87.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 475.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.85 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.