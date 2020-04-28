The share price of Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] inclined by $43.09, presently trading at $44.50. The company’s shares saw 62.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 27.40 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WDC jumped by 8.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 44.97 compared to +6.35 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.71%, while additionally dropping -15.38% during the last 12 months. Western Digital Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $69.15. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.65% increase from the current trading price.

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Western Digital Corporation [WDC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has 303.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.40 to 72.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 4.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Digital Corporation [WDC] a Reliable Buy?

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.