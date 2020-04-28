3M Company [MMM] saw a change by 2.09% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $156.86. The company is holding 576.40M shares with keeping 574.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -18.38% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.27%, trading +38.28% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 576.40M shares valued at 4.92 million were bought and sold.

3M Company [NYSE:MMM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to 3M Company [MMM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $153.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 3M Company [MMM] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Fundamental Analysis of 3M Company [MMM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 3M Company [MMM] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 46.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20. These measurements indicate that 3M Company [MMM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

3M Company [MMM] has 576.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 88.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.04 to 192.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 2.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 3M Company [MMM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 3M Company [MMM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.