The share price of Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] inclined by $12.98, presently trading at $14.04. The company’s shares saw 80.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.80 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CCL jumped by 6.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 14.49 compared to +1.97 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -27.16%, while additionally dropping -76.15% during the last 12 months. Carnival Corporation & Plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.79% increase from the current trading price.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.97, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.88. Its Return on Equity is 7.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 5.16. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 707.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.80 to 56.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 7.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.