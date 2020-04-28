CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] opened at $73.00 and closed at $72.00 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.22% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $73.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] had 4.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.10M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.78%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 31.95 during that period and CRWD managed to take a rebound to 101.88 in the last 52 weeks.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRWD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.60, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is sitting at 4.37. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -30.30% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.91. Its Return on Equity is -33.30%, and its Return on Assets is -13.20%. These metrics suggest that this CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -77.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.81. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 96.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has 210.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.95 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.12. This RSI suggests that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.