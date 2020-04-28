D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] saw a change by 10.43% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $46.50. The company is holding 363.65M shares with keeping 335.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 82.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.65% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.68%, trading +82.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 363.65M shares valued at 3.03 million were bought and sold.

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Fundamental Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.67. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.30%. These metrics all suggest that D.R. Horton Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.30 and P/E Ratio of 9.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has 363.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.51 to 62.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.