Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] saw a change by 1.27% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.40. The company is holding 182.00M shares with keeping 175.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 94.39% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -43.57% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.75%, trading +94.39% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 182.00M shares valued at 3.15 million were bought and sold.

Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STAY an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] sitting at 25.70% and its Gross Margin at 98.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.13. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STAY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 381.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 379.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 28.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has 182.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 18.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 5.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.