iBio Inc. [IBIO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.29 after IBIO shares went up by 40.81% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For iBio Inc. [IBIO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give IBIO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.29, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for iBio Inc. [IBIO] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iBio Inc. [IBIO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.60. Its Return on Assets is -112.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, iBio Inc. [IBIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,010.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,001.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 87.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. iBio Inc. [IBIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.79.

iBio Inc. [IBIO] has 95.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 87.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 3.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2480.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -6.88, which indicates that it is 8.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iBio Inc. [IBIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iBio Inc. [IBIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.