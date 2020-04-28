Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE: TCO] stock went up by 11.51% or 4.44 points up from its previous closing price of 38.59. The stock reached $43.03 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TCO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.18% in the period of the last 7 days.

TCO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $39.07, at one point touching $37.33. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -19.42%. The 52-week high currently stands at 53.40 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -25.11% after the recent low of 26.24.

Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE:TCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] sitting at -8.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80. These measurements indicate that Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] has 65.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 53.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.09, which indicates that it is 7.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.