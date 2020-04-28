W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $2.60 after WTI shares went up by 0.77% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] has 124.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 320.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.07 to 6.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 142.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.11, which indicates that it is 14.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.