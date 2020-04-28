Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] dipped by -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $88.81 price per share at the time. Xilinx Inc. represents 258.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 22.98B with the latest information.

The Xilinx Inc. traded at the price of $88.81 with 3.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XLNX shares recorded 4.03M.

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Xilinx Inc. [XLNX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give XLNX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $88.81, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $93.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] sitting at 30.40% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.10. These measurements indicate that Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.15. Its Return on Equity is 35.20%, and its Return on Assets is 19.00%. These metrics all suggest that Xilinx Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has 258.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.68 to 133.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 4.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.