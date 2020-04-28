ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $3.11 after ZIOP shares went up by 6.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -129.34. Its Return on Equity is -139.70%, and its Return on Assets is -122.80%. These metrics suggest that this ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.42. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.03.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has 211.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 657.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 7.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.70, which indicates that it is 5.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.