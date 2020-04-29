22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] dipped by -7.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.96 price per share at the time. 22nd Century Group Inc. represents 134.16M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 128.28M with the latest information.

The 22nd Century Group Inc. traded at the price of $0.96 with 1.19 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XXII shares recorded 1.70M.

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give XXII an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.96, with the high estimate being $11.50, the low estimate being $11.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -32.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -39.39. Its Return on Equity is -42.60%, and its Return on Assets is -38.10%. These metrics suggest that this 22nd Century Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has 134.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 128.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.60 to 2.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 14.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.